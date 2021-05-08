Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Sealed Air Corporation's (NYSE:SEE) 26% Share Price Surge

The Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 26%. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 93% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Sealed Air's P/E ratio of 18.6x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 20x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Sealed Air as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:SEE Price Based on Past Earnings May 8th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Sealed Air will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Sealed Air's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Sealed Air's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 38% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 18% as estimated by the twelve analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 18%, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that Sealed Air's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

What We Can Learn From Sealed Air's P/E?

Sealed Air's stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/E level with the market. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Sealed Air maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its forecast growth being in line with the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Sealed Air, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Sealed Air's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

