Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By RH's (NYSE:RH) 32% Share Price Surge

RH (NYSE:RH) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 32% share price jump in the last month. This latest share price bounce rounds out a remarkable 471% gain over the last twelve months.

Following the firm bounce in price, RH's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 42.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

RH certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:RH Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think RH's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is RH's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, RH would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 20% gain to the company's bottom line. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 23% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that RH's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in RH have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that RH maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with RH, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

You might be able to find a better investment than RH. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

