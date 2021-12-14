Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s (NYSE:RS) Low P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.7x Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 184% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 53% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 10% per year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Reliance Steel & Aluminum's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Reliance Steel & Aluminum maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

