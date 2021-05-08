Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Medifast, Inc.'s (NYSE:MED) 28% Share Price Surge

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 28% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The last month tops off a massive increase of 191% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, Medifast's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Medifast has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:MED Price Based on Past Earnings May 8th 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Medifast would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 65% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 277% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 31% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 18%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Medifast's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Medifast's P/E

The large bounce in Medifast's shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Medifast maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

