Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Masonite International Corporation's (NYSE:DOOR) P/E

Masonite International Corporation's (NYSE:DOOR) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 43.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Masonite International has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:DOOR Price Based on Past Earnings April 14th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Masonite International will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For Masonite International?

Masonite International's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 52%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 46% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the seven analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 182% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 21% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Masonite International's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Masonite International maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Masonite International that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

