Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Hasbro, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HAS) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 32.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Hasbro's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Hasbro's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 8.7%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 72% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 22% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Hasbro is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Hasbro maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Hasbro, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Hasbro, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

