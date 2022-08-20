Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Enerpac Tool Group Corp.'s (NYSE:EPAC) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 79.5x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Enerpac Tool Group's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:EPAC Price Based on Past Earnings August 20th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think Enerpac Tool Group's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Enerpac Tool Group's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 53%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 223% during the coming year according to the twin analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.0%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Enerpac Tool Group is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Enerpac Tool Group's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Enerpac Tool Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Enerpac Tool Group that you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

