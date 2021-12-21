Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Denny's Corporation's (NASDAQ:DENN) P/E

Denny's Corporation's (NASDAQ:DENN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 25.4x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Denny's certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Denny's' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Denny's' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 231% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 18% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 29% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11%, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Denny's is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Denny's' P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Denny's' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Denny's (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're unsure about the strength of Denny's' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

