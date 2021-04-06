Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Coda Octopus Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CODA) 27% Share Price Surge

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 27% gain in the last month alone. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 56% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, Coda Octopus Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.3x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Coda Octopus Group could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqCM:CODA Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

How Is Coda Octopus Group's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Coda Octopus Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 41% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 66% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 79% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 20% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Coda Octopus Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Coda Octopus Group's P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Coda Octopus Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

