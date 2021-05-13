Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Amkor Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMKR) 27% Share Price Plunge

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares have had a horrible month, losing 27% after a relatively good period beforehand. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 91% in the last year.

After such a large drop in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Amkor Technology as an attractive investment with its 11.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been advantageous for Amkor Technology as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:AMKR Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Amkor Technology's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Amkor Technology would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 88%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 35% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 0.3% per annum as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Amkor Technology's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Amkor Technology's recently weak share price has pulled its P/E below most other companies. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Amkor Technology maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Amkor Technology has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

