Why Investors Should Support Efforts to Ban Congressional Stock Trading

This morning, I fully intended to write a “hot take” on the CPI data. However, when they were released, everything about them was exactly as expected. All of the major indices came in right at consensus forecasts, with the headline inflation number dropping to an annual 6.5% and core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rising 5.7% on the same basis. Nor was that the end of the “as expected” tone: even the market response was marked by its unsurprising nature.

Yesterday, in a preview of the release, I wrote that the whispers about a lower number than expected meant that the immediate risk was to the downside, but that anything close to “as expected” was actually a good number, and a bounce would come. I didn’t think that whole scenario would play out in twenty minutes or so, but other than the speed with which it happened, that turned out to be about right.

So, with both the CPI number and the market’s reaction to it being unsurprising enough to make commentary just about pointless, I turned to another story, one which actually has far greater long-term impact than CPI. During this session of Congress, yet another bipartisan bill will be introduced seeking to ban stock and futures trading by members. One assumes, based on history, that it will meet the same fate as previous attempts and get either rejected outright or buried in committee.

That outcome really comes as no surprise to anyone who follows this subject. A New York Times piece in September found that around one fifth of the Members of Congress at that time had executed trades that showed possible conflicts of interest, with both parties roughly equal in terms of their culpability. Many of them were extremely suspicious, such as Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville actively trading cattle futures while sitting on the agriculture committee. It is quite possible, of course, that a retired football coach turned politician has legitimate reasons other than the committee’s deliberations on the subject to do that but, as far as I can see, so far, the Senator has not detailed what they may be. Similarly, the sale of Boeing shares by the wife of Representative Alan Lowenthal, a California Democrat, a day before a committee on which he sits revealed damaging information about the company, could just be a coincidence as he claims.

However, even if it is just that Tuberville has a natural interest in trading obscure derivatives influenced by cattle prices and Lowenthal and his wife don’t talk about his work or its consequences at all, trades like this and the hundreds of others that took place in the last Congress should trouble investors and indeed all voters, whatever their partisan preference. Something that traders learn nearly in their careers is that to all intents and purposes, perception is reality in markets, and that is something that applies here too. Even in the unlikely event that none of these trades were directly tied to inside information, the fact that it looks like they were does even more damage to the reputation of politicians who, according to a 2013 survey, are already less popular than cockroaches, root canals, and traffic jams.

All joking aside, though, this is an issue that matters. If we don’t trust the motives of lawmakers, we don’t respect laws, and if we don’t respect laws, the whole basis of the American Republic collapses. Most of these trades are, I’m sure, too small individually to impact markets, but collectively they contribute to the kind of price action that often comes in front of big news and that is clearly suspicious. That phenomenon creates distrust in markets, and in a society where almost all people, through 401Ks and the like, have an interest in markets, that is a dangerous position to be in.

That is why every investor should, the next time they are called on to vote, ask all candidates where they stand on this issue. You won’t have to say where you stand. Asking the question will tell them that, and you don’t even have to vote based purely on their response to that question if there are other issues more important to you. You just have to ask. Doing so will make politicians realize that we, the people, for whom they are supposed to work, are aware and watching and that will limit abuse, even if this and other proposals follow the historical path of their predecessors and die a slow death in Congress.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.