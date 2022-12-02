Why Investors Should Seek Companies That Prioritize Employee Retention During a Recession

By Steve O’Brian, CEO, Imperative

Month after month in 2022, job growth has kept coming. Recent figures showed payrolls surging even beyond expectations, and wages on the rise as well. Despite layoffs in the tech sector, the overall picture has remained buoyant. It’s a continuation of the tight labor market that has helped give rise to the “great resignation” and made employee retention a prevalent challenge.

Still, many people are understandably wary that a recession could be on the way. In a recent poll, most Americans said they believed one has already begun. But some analysts note that by traditional definitions that is not the case.

Investors, of course, have good reason to want companies to prepare for the possibility of a recession. Some company leaders believe this means putting less focus on employee retention. After all, as traditional thinking goes, when the economy contracts, people are much more likely to want to hold onto their current jobs.

But hard data turns this conventional wisdom on its head. In fact, the companies that do best by all stakeholders -- investors included -- continue to prioritize employee retention during a recession.

One study examined companies over a 28 year period -- filled with ups and downs, of course, given that recessions have been taking place about every five years. It showed that companies that work to ensure employee satisfaction, during good times and bad, retain employees and outperform the market.

And now, many businesses have new reason to be wary of moving quickly into layoffs as cost-cutting measures.

Long-term view of profitability

In the short term, investors sometimes respond favorably to layoffs amid falling stock prices, hoping to reduce the drain on corporate coffers and limit their losses. But the past few years have shown how those same layoffs can damage returns in the longer run.

When the pandemic began in 2020, many companies rushed to drop staff. But in the boom that followed, they’ve had trouble filling jobs -- which means lower productivity, more burnout for people still working, and high turnover, all of which lower corporate profits.

In fact, problems caused by layoffs began during the downturn itself. When businesses let some people go, they had trouble holding onto the employees they counted on the most. “Employees are less inclined to stay through rough patches or even through good times if they feel low levels of job security,” the Adecco Group explains.

As two professors put it in the Harvard Business Review, “Layoffs are so embedded in business as a short-term solution for lowering costs that managers ignore the fact that they create more problems than they solve.”

Savvy executives are therefore more wary of letting large numbers of people go. “Companies will choose to reduce headcount by less than expected, given how challenging it was for companies to hire people in the first place," Northern Trust Asset Management said.

How to spot successful retention strategies

What can investors do to determine whether companies are navigating this challenge successfully? For starters, track figures. Publicly traded companies are now required to release some information about turnover. But as the Wall Street Journal reported, executives have discretion over what to release, and some investors say the effort does not go far enough.

When executives do earnings calls and investor relations teams send out reports, be sure to look at what specifics are available about turnover. Then, ask for more information. Look into the breakdown of voluntary and involuntary departures. (The Bureau of Labor Statistics calls these “quits” and “departures” within the category of “separations.”) Anytime departures rise, ask the company to explain why that's happening and what they’re doing about it.

Also dig into what the company is doing to increase engagement, offer opportunities for skill development, build culture and help employees find a sense of purpose in their work. In this era, leaders should be able to discuss these ideas in clear terms. They should demonstrate an understanding of what all these things mean and why they’re so important for retention. At Imperative, our work consistently shows us that when businesses commit to all these aspects of the employee experience, they cut down turnover dramatically.

A study by four professors found “a significant association between turnover and future stock returns.” While this has not traditionally been one of the top metrics shareholders take into account, times have changed. No matter what lies on the horizon for the economy, retaining top talent now must be a top corporate priority. And investors can use their powerful voices to help make it so.

Steve O’Brian is CEO of Imperative, an enterprise employee experience platform.

