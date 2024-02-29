Why Investors Should Retain Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA has been benefiting from an increase in new business volumes, favorable longevity experience, stronger invested asset base, business expansion in the pension risk transfer market and effective capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $20.91 per share, indicating a 9% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 5.7% higher revenues of $20.09 billion.

Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved 0.8% and 2% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism on the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

The life insurer delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 24.39%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

RGA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 21.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 13.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Style Score

RGA has a VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a profitability metric that measures how effectively the company is utilizing its shareholders' funds. In the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted operating return on equity (excluding accumulated other comprehensive income) was 14.5%, which expanded 400 basis points year over year. This shows the company’s relative efficiency in managing shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

Reinsurance Group’s compelling product portfolio and operational expertise help Reinsurance Group maintain its leadership position in the United States, Latin America and Canada.



Significant value embedded in the in-force business helps generate predictable long-term earnings. Product line expansion not only contributes to risk diversification and matured individual mortality but also provides a base for stable earnings and capital generation.



Reinsurance Group’s longevity insurance provides a source of diversified income and acts as a hedge to a large mortality position. Increasing demand for longevity insurance poises it well for long-term growth.



Life insurers are direct beneficiaries of an improving interest rate environment. Though the Fed has stalled rate increases for some time, it has already made 11 hikes since 2022.



A high-quality investment portfolio and the company’s diversified business across asset classes, sectors, issuers and geography are positives.



RGA’s solid capital position with excess capital of around $1 billion offers sufficient financial flexibility and supports effective capital deployment.



Reinsurance Group expects to remain active in deploying capital into attractive growth opportunities in organic flow and in-force block transactions and returning excess capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. On Jan 23, 2024, the company’s board authorized a share repurchase program for up to $500 million of RGA’s outstanding common stock.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the life insurance industry are Manulife Financial Corp. MFC, Primerica, Inc. PRI and BRP Group, Inc. BRP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Manulife Financial delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.01%. In the past year, MFC has gained 18.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MFC’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $2.71 and $2.97, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.4% and 9.6%, respectively.



Primerica beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 3.10%. In the past year, PRI has jumped 28.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRI’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.09 and $1.59, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.8% and 46.2%, respectively.



BRP Group beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched in one, the average being 7.46%. In the past year, BRP has lost 0.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRP’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $1.09 and $1.59, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.8% and 46.2%, respectively.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.