Why Investors Should Keep Suncor Energy in Their Portfolios for Now

Suncor Energy Inc. SU has demonstrated strong performance amid market fluctuations, with its share price increasing 9.6% year to date (“YTD”). This growth significantly outperformed the broader oil and energy sector’s modest decline of 0.2% during the same period. Furthermore, this integrated oil and gas company has outpaced the Oil & Gas-Canadian Integrated sub-industry’s growth of 2.2%.

As one of Canada’s leading integrated energy companies, Suncor’s operations cover the entire energy production chain. The company begins by extracting bitumen from oil sands, a resource unique to Canada that requires specialized techniques. This extracted bitumen is processed into synthetic crude oil, which Suncor refines into various petroleum products. These refined products are distributed and sold to consumers through the company’s extensive network of gas stations and convenience stores.

Beyond its core production and retail activities, Suncor is actively involved in exploring and developing new oil and gas reserves to sustain long-term growth. The company also participates in the trading of energy commodities, which helps optimize its financial performance in fluctuating markets.

By integrating extraction, processing, retail, exploration and trading, Suncor has created a diverse and resilient business model. This multi-faceted approach enables the company to generate stable revenues and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving energy landscape.

What’s Fueling Suncor’s Growth?

Let us break down the main drivers behind Suncor’s solid year-to-date performance and explore whether it can maintain this momentum going forward.

Key Catalysts Behind SU’s Rally

Strong Financial Performance and Record Production: Suncor reported robust financial results for first-quarter 2025, generating $3 billion in adjusted funds from operations and $1.9 billion in free funds flow. The company achieved record upstream production of 853,000 barrels per day (bbls/d), the highest first-quarter output in its history. Additionally, refining throughput and refined product sales hit record highs, indicating operational excellence. This strong performance highlights Suncor’s ability to capitalize on its integrated business model, which combines upstream production with downstream refining and marketing, providing resilience against commodity price volatility.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Allocation: Suncor returned $1.5 billion to its shareholders in first-quarter 2025, comprising $750 million in share repurchases and $705 million in dividends. The company has a disciplined capital allocation strategy, prioritizing shareholder returns while maintaining a strong balance sheet. With net debt reduced to $7.6 billion and a focus on returning excess cash to investors, Suncor remains an attractive option for income-focused investors. The consistent dividend payout and aggressive buyback program signal confidence in future cash flows.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Reductions: Suncor has demonstrated significant improvements in operational efficiency, with total operating, selling and general expenses decreasing to $3.3 billion in first-quarter 2025, down 4.2% year over year despite higher production volumes. The company has implemented cost-saving initiatives, including autonomous haul trucks in mining operations and optimized refinery utilization, contributing to lower breakeven costs. These efficiencies enhance profitability, particularly in a lower oil price environment.

Industry-Leading Refining Performance: Suncor’s downstream operations achieved a 104% refinery utilization rate in first-quarter 2025, with refined product sales reaching a record 605,000 bbls/d. The company’s refining margin capture was an impressive 99%, among the highest in North America, driven by optimized supply chains and strong retail performance. This downstream strength provides a hedge against upstream volatility, ensuring steady cash flows.

Strong Balance Sheet and Debt Reduction: Suncor has significantly strengthened its balance sheet, reducing net debt by around 21% between first-quarter 2024 and first-quarter 2025. The company’s disciplined approach to debt management, coupled with strong cash flow generation, positions it well to weather commodity price downturns and pursue strategic investments. The reduced leverage also provides flexibility for shareholder returns.

Areas of Concern for Suncor

Long-Term Demand Risks for Oil Sands: The global energy transition poses existential risks to oil sands producers like Suncor. Bitumen is among the highest-cost and highest-carbon-intensity crude sources, making it vulnerable to declining demand in a decarbonizing world. While Suncor is investing in emissions reductions (e.g., carbon capture), these efforts may not fully offset regulatory and consumer shifts away from fossil fuels. If global oil demand peaks earlier than expected, due to EV adoption, efficiency gains or policy changes, Suncor’s long-term growth prospects could diminish, leading to asset write-downs or stranded reserves.

Geopolitical and Trade Policy Risks: Suncor exports a significant portion of the production to the United States, making it sensitive to trade policies. Potential U.S. tariffs on Canada’s energy (e.g., under future political shifts) or pipeline constraints (e.g., Keystone XL cancellation) could limit market access and depress realized prices. Alberta’s provincial royalty framework may change if fiscal pressures mount, further squeezing margins. These external risks lie outside Suncor’s control but could materially impact profitability.

Working Capital Volatility and Cash Flow Swings: Suncor reported a $1 billion working capital buildup in first-quarter 2025, primarily due to higher inventory levels, which temporarily reduced cash flow from operations to $2.2 billion (down from $2.8 billion in first-quarter 2024). While this is partly seasonal, large inventory swings can obscure the company’s underlying cash generation, making it harder for investors to assess financial health. If Suncor struggles to monetize inventory quickly (e.g., due to logistical bottlenecks or weak demand), it could face short-term liquidity constraints. This working capital volatility adds uncertainty to dividend sustainability and share buyback programs.

Regulatory and Environmental Risks in Canada: Suncor operates in one of the most heavily regulated energy markets globally, with Canada imposing stringent climate policies such as carbon taxes and proposed emissions caps. The federal government’s push for net-zero emissions by 2050 could lead to additional compliance costs, production restrictions or even mandated reductions in oil sands output. Suncor’s oil sands assets, while highly profitable, are emissions-intensive compared with conventional oil production, making them a target for environmental activism and policy tightening.

Recent industry-wide letters from Canadian energy CEOs (including Suncor’s) urging policymakers to reconsider aggressive regulations highlight these concerns. If regulatory pressures intensify, Suncor may face higher operational costs, delayed projects or forced divestments, all of which could erode shareholder value.

Dividend Sustainability in a Prolonged Downturn: Suncor has a strong dividend track record, but its payout relies on stable cash flows. In a severe or prolonged oil price downturn (e.g., sub-$50/bbl WTI), the company may need to prioritize debt reduction or capex over shareholder returns. While Suncor’s balance sheet is stronger today than in 2020 (when it cut the dividend), investors should monitor free cash flow coverage, especially if working capital swings or capex overruns persist. Any reduction in dividends would likely trigger significant share price downside.

Suncor: The Final Word

SU delivered strong first-quarter 2025 results, with record upstream production, robust refining performance and solid free cash flow generation. The company’s integrated business model, cost-efficiency initiatives and disciplined capital allocation, including $1.5 billion returned to shareholders, highlight its operational strength and financial resilience.

However, long-term challenges such as the global energy transition, high carbon intensity of oil sands and tightening Canadian regulations pose risks to growth and asset viability. Geopolitical uncertainties and working capital fluctuations also add pressure on cash flow visibility. Still, Suncor’s strong balance sheet and continued focus on shareholder returns position it well for near-term stability.

Considering the mix of strengths and risks, investors may want to wait for a better entry point rather than adding this stock to their portfolio right away.

