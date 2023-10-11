Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on Earnings from One Low-Profile Company Tomorrow Morning

As a rule, I don’t do earnings forecasts or outlooks for individual companies. My background has trained me to react to news of any kind rather than to anticipate it, and anyway, advance analysis of what to expect from individual earnings reports is a specialty of my fellow contributor, Richard Saintvilus, who does an excellent job of doing just that. That said, I do sometimes like to point out some less-hyped reports that interest me in that they can be indicative of economic conditions and market sentiment, and one such company, Fastenal (FAST) will report on Thursday morning.

Despite a nearly $32 billion market cap, it is likely that Fastenal’s results will slip under the radar a bit tomorrow. Richard, like most people, is understandably focused on what to expect from Delta Air Lines (DAL), which will report at around the same time; others may be paying attention to Infosys (INFY) as an indicator for the health of tech. Both of these earnings reports matter, of course, but both also have special factors and competition dynamics that make their performance company-specific rather than giving any indication of broader conditions last quarter.

Fastenal, on the other hand, is a wholesaler and supplier of, quite literally, the nuts and bolts of the economy. They supply such nuts, bolts, and other related products to manufacturers and builders, and their performance each quarter gives a look back on conditions in industries that, despite the shift to tech and the all-consuming fascination with AI, still drive the U.S. economy. American success is based on building and making things, and those things still matter.

From an investment perspective, it is not particularly sexy, but it is the kind of stock I like to own as part of a core of a long-term portfolio. There is enough volatility to create “buy the dip” entry points but not enough to scare the pants off you, and the price has tended to grind upwards over time, paying a decent, growing dividend as it does.

However, I don’t own the stock right now, because it doesn’t fit my view that, at some point soon, higher interest rates will have a negative impact on the economy. Still, when the company releases calendar Q3 earnings tomorrow that is where my attention will be.

The thing about FAST is that it gives a sense of what is going on without the influence of any conventional wisdom. Throughout the last year, for example, as everyone -- including myself -- fretted about an upcoming recession, Fastenal just kept making money, growing earnings slightly and beating estimates in three out of the last four quarters, with the fourth being exactly as expected. In other words, they showed the kind of performance that has driven the market to where the S&P 500 is, showing gains of around 25% on a 52-week basis.

With all of that in mind, what should investors be looking for when FAST reports?

The analysts' estimates going in reinforce what I said about FAST as an unsexy but reliable kind of company. The consensus is for EPS of $0.51, a penny more than the same quarter last year, but a penny less than in Q2, on sales of $1.85 billion, 2.6% higher than Q3 2022. The relationship between the sales and EPS numbers will give an indication of how Fastenal, and to some extent their customers, are handling inflationary pressure. Should they beat on the bottom line on as expected or lower sales, it will reinforce what we heard from PepsiCo (PEP) yesterday, that companies seem to be taking it in their stride. If sales are a little disappointing, though, it will confirm the message of a couple of other observations that aren’t as positive.

Housing starts and mortgage numbers are suggesting that the housing boom that has been so resilient over the last few years is coming to an end. There isn’t a collapse in prices, but housing growth has screeched to a stop. And on the manufacturing side, results have held up, but industry confidence has been falling sharply since the end of 2021. If Fastenal reports a tough quarter, it will indicate that there is some merit to that pessimism and that the effect of the Fed’s actions is being felt on the ground.

That matters because, after strong PPI numbers this morning that indicate continued inflation, the central bank may feel they are forced to consider at least one more rate hike this year. If they do that, just as what they have done to this point begins hurting businesses, there is a good chance that they may end up going too far and causing real pain next year.

On the other hand, if Fastenal’s earnings indicate continued customer resiliency, the Holy Grail of a soft landing for the economy will still look achievable. That is why, while most people are focused on Delta and Infosys tomorrow, I will be watching out for results from a medium-sized industrial supply company from Minnesota. Their results won’t be sensational or much hyped, but they will be informative.

