Why Investors Should Ignore the Fed's Words After This Meeting

The Federal Reserve Banks’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin a scheduled meeting today and will announce the policy decisions, if any, that come out of that meeting tomorrow, on March 20. This March meeting was, just a few months ago, the one at which most economists and analysts had believed that the FOMC would change course and announce a rate cut, but hardly anyone believes that now.

The current conventional wisdom is that the cut will come in June, but given how convinced so many were for so long that it would be at this meeting, should investors be factoring a June cut into their calculations at this point?

Clearly not. That view can change, and the announcement and the press conference that follow this meeting could be the catalyst for that change. Or it might not.

Don’t get me wrong. I am not saying that Jay Powell will say or write categorically that the Fed is not going to cut rates in June, or that they are. Fed Chairs don’t deal in specifics about what might happen, not least because they are generally smart people. Smart people know what they don’t know, and not even they know the future.

However, when the FOMC issues a statement following its meetings, the wording of that statement is always parsed to death by “Fed watchers” at major banks and trading houses and in the media, people whose job it is to predict the Fed’s future actions based on subtle changes to their messaging.

There is an obvious problem for Fed watchers these days, though. Powell has often said, as did his predecessors, that any decision that the committee and he may make will not be predetermined, but will depend on the data and forecasts available to them at any given time.

In other words, the FOMC themselves don’t know what they are going to do, or when they are going to do it, so how can the wording of their statement give a clue as to their intentions? If their words are to be believed, they don’t have any intentions.

So, if the Fed’s words tomorrow essentially mean nothing, what should investors do? For most, the answer, understandably is “nothing.” It is rarely a good idea to make major changes to your portfolio based on one piece of information, no matter how significant that information may seem. Even if you correctly identify something that causes the market to drop, say 10%, it may keep going up for a while before that impact is seen and then you face the question of when to reinvest.

Overall, the chances of you making a material positive difference to your portfolio’s performance are slim, while the triple threat of either getting it wrong completely, not buying back in soon enough, or buying back in too soon creates significant risk and limits the upside potential of your decision.

As logical, obvious even, as it is to not do anything drastic after the Fed’s decision is announced, many investors will feel pressured to act. Financial media will be full of analysis of what is and isn’t said, and there will be an immediate, maybe quite drastic reaction in stocks. That reaction, though, is the concern of traders, not long-term investors.

If you are a trader and want to get involved, the best thing to do is to fade that initial reaction. That is based on the fact that for all the analysis and parsing, the words that will have caused the reaction are not a statement of intent. They are a snapshot of the committee members’ feelings at that moment, feelings that are subject to change at any time, and as the market comes to terms with that, a retracement is far more likely than sustained momentum. The exception would be if the FOMC shocks the world and does change rates. In the very unlikely event that that happens, follow the crowd.

When the statement is released tomorrow, the words in it and in the subsequent press conference will seem important in the moment, but they basically mean nothing. If any action is taken by the Fed, it will be based on the data released over the coming weeks on the job market, inflation, and growth. So, if you are looking for clues as to what to do, look there, rather than trying to interpret statements deliberately designed to be vague.

