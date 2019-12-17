Why Investors Should Ignore All Political News And Focus Instead On The Markets

After a week that included a Fed decision and what seem to be now looked at as the most important data points, CPI and PPI, we move on to one where actual data will be scarce. We will get consumer spending and sentiment on Friday, along with core inflation, but for most of the week the market’s attention will be on more ephemeral things than data. Trade and impeachment will probably be the big stories, although in reality, neither really matters that much.

I have been saying for some time that from a long-term perspective, investors should basically ignore White House announcements on trade, whether they are negative or positive. It has become increasingly clear that in both cases the tweets and other communications are not based on any real developments but are about manipulation.

The negatives are about manipulating the Chinese delegation. The willingness of the President and his team to talk aggressively and add more and more layers of tariffs is designed to convince the other side that they don’t care if a deal is reached or not, as are the frequent assertions that politically, the dispute is a positive for Trump. There may be some truth to both of those but reiterating the same thing time and again for the benefit of the Chinese tells market participants nothing.

The positive comments, that a deal is “very close” or that “substantial progress” has been made in the talks, have been with us for over a year now. They often come suspiciously soon after a big drop in stocks and, call me cynical if you will, look increasingly to be more about manipulating the market than reporting developments. Whether that is true or not there are some signs that traders are getting weary of them, as the reactions are becoming smaller and shorter.

The problem is that when you say something is coming multiple times, it cannot help but be anti-climactic when it really does come. That is why on Friday, when a trade deal was announced, the S&P 500 closed basically flat. It was only a “phase one” deal, whatever that is, and there are still some questions about its substance and significance, but even so, no gains on the announcement suggests a deep weariness on the whole subject.

If anything, the market seems even less concerned about the other big news of the week, impeachment.

There is an understanding that the House will vote to impeach this week, then the Senate will vote to acquit, and we can all move on. The only thing that the process will achieve is to reinforce the opinions of Democrats that Trump is a crook and simultaneously those of Republicans that he is a persecuted martyr figure. The net effect on next year’s election will presumably be zero. Even if there were one, it is hard for the market to assess without knowing who the Democratic nominee will be. Traders will feel very differently about the prospect of say a Biden Presidency to a Warren or Sanders.

So, while the politics of trade and impeachment will no doubt dominate the headlines in the financial media as well as mainstream news, the effect on the market will be limited. With record highs offering little in the way of technical signals as well, the most likely path for stocks this week is a continuation of the slow grind upwards.

