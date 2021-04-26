Why Investors Should Hold Off Before Reacting to This Week's Big Tech Earnings

This week is a massive one for tech earnings. Tesla (TSLA) will report after today’s market close, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) tomorrow. Wednesday we will hear from Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB), with Amazon (AMZN) earnings due on Thursday. That is basically a “who’s who” of big tech, and while the actual numbers will vary, there will be one clearly discernible theme as these big names talk.

This earnings season, as critical as it may be from a business standpoint, is even more so for all of these companies from a political standpoint, so I expect to see them all launching big PR campaigns and massaging their outlook and guidance to suit needs other than purely business.

Apple already got started on that, with a press release this morning that outlined an increased commitment from Cupertino to spend and invest in the U.S. One could say that that is perfectly natural. They are a U.S. company with customers around the world, and the global economy is expanding quite rapidly. What could be more normal than investing at home to serve that growth? What gives this away as a political, PR move, however, are the details that the company saw fit to include in the statement.

It mentions that Apple will be working with suppliers in all fifty states and doesn’t waste any time before pointing out that they are the country’s largest taxpayer, having paid out $45 billion over the last five years. All of that is presumably aimed directly at the Biden administration and are powerful points, but some of the other more targeted parts of the release are a bit less convincing. Saying, for example, that they intend to create “several hundred new jobs by 2026” in Massachusetts, a state with a labor force of over 3.7 million and 253,000 unemployed, is not about that vague, barely needle-moving several hundred jobs. It is about giving Senator Elizabeth Warren’s opponents something to work with. On the other hand, Warren, I’m sure, believes that the potential benefit to her state from increased federal tax revenue far outweighs those few hundred jobs over five years.

Still, in a general sense, Apple has a point, and it is one that will no doubt be echoed by the other big tech firms this week. They are essential to the health of America’s economy. Nobody is perfect, certainly, but there is nothing new about criticism of dominant industries and sectors. And yet, despite that constant criticism of successful businesses, we have yet to find a better way of increasing overall benefit to society than letting them do their thing, with some sensible regulation just in case they get carried away.

With the companies themselves focusing their comments on politics and PR, it is possible that the actual results will get a bit lost in the reporting of earnings this week. At least, that will be the case in the mainstream and financial media, where juicy political stories are far more appealing than dry numbers. Traders and big investors won’t care about all that though, they will look at the numbers.

Even there, opinion may be more important than facts.

Nobody really knows how to look at results for the first quarter of this year. It is certainly no use comparing them to the same quarter a year ago, which included the beginning of the Covid lockdown. So, commentary and guidance that comes with the data, either in the releases themselves or the subsequent earnings conference calls, will be far more influential on stock prices than how much money was made in Q1. That commentary and guidance, unlike hard numbers, is the product of opinion and speculation, so is open to interpretation.

The problem for the CEOs of these huge companies as they release earnings this week is that they have to perform a balancing act. They have to show that they are big and successful, and of critical value to America, while not painting themselves as too successful and in the process, validating the claims of those who want to raise their taxes, regulate them some more, or split them up.

This will therefore be a different earnings season for big tech, one where politics and opinion matter more than facts and data. Traders and investors should keep that in mind before reacting immediately to any earnings numbers, good or bad.

