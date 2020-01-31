Why Investors Should Have Faith in Amazon (AMZN)

I’m beginning to think that one of the worst jobs on Wall Street these days is that of an analyst tasked with covering online retail. I’m sure the pay and benefits are great, and online retail is an interesting, dynamic area to cover, so people are probably impressed when you tell them that’s what you do. However, a large part of the job is coming up with a quarterly guess of what Amazon's (AMZN) earnings will be. That is a job that will make most people that attempt it look pretty clueless on a regular basis.

I use the word "guess" deliberately. There is really no such thing as an "informed estimate" of Amazon’s earnings. That would imply that you make a rational analysis of past results and future trends and arrive at a number that will be at least in the ballpark of what the company will announce. That is impossible to do consistently with Amazon, but the reason that is true is one of the things that makes it a good stock to own.

Basically, as we saw again when the company released Q4 2019 earnings yesterday, neither the past nor the foreseeable future have any bearing on Amazon’s EPS. That seems to be more a product of the company’s desire at any given time to report a profit. After beating estimates by over 50% in the first quarter of last year then reporting some moderately disappointing numbers for the next two, one can only assume that management felt it was time to remind everybody of what they can do should they choose.

Reporting earnings that beat the consensus guess by over 60% does that, but the variance in the numbers that Amazon reports does create a conundrum for retail investors. If the highly paid Wall Street guys who devote hours of every day to analyzing Amazon struggle with it, what chance do we mere mortals have?

The solution is a rare one in the world of investing. Trading on belief rather than evidence is a bad idea as a general rule. Perhaps the only thing worse is placing complete trust in a big corporation. However, this is the exception. When it comes to Amazon, George Michael probably had the best advice: you "just gotta have faith."

A better idea of what is actually going on can be gleaned if you look back further than just the last year’s earnings posted above. Q4 2018 results beat expectations, as did every EPS number released in 2018. Most of those beats were by big margins, including Q1 results for that year that were 150% higher than the consensus estimate. That tells us that Amazon may miss occasionally, but those misses seem to be by choice and they always have the ability to surprise massively to the upside.

That is what I mean when I say that Amazon investors should have faith. There will be times, as there have in the past, when the company temporarily shifts their focus away from generating profit. History tells us that when they do, their reasons for doing so may not be clear and there will be those who attribute the misses to some lasting or existential problem.

When that happens, though, it will be only a matter of time before they switch back to prioritizing profit and you see the kind of surge in the stock that we are seeing today. Those periodic surges have rewarded the faithful with a 150% gain in the stock over the last three years and there is no reason to believe that faith won’t continue to pay off.

