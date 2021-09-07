Markets

Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

Contributor
Nilanjan Choudhury Zacks
Published
Oil and Gas - Drilling Helmerich & Payne HP Transocean RIG Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN
Nabors Industries NBR

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Free Stock Analysis Report

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular