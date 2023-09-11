Why Investors Should Focus on High-Quality Stocks & ETFs

(1:30) - Can The U.S. Economy Manage A Soft Landing?

(5:05) - Should Investors Be Buying Up Tech Stocks Right Now?

(9:55) - Understanding The Current Earnings Yield?

(12:15) - Tengler Equity Income ETF: TGLR

(18:35) - “The Women’s Guide To Successful Investing”

(21:30) - Episode Roundup: AVGO, ORCL, MSFT, AAPL, SBUX, TGLR, DIVO

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO at Laffer Tengler Investments, about the broader market and importance of investing in high-quality stocks.

The US economy has remained remarkably resilient despite the Fed’s most aggressive tightening campaign in decades, with a strong labor market and robust consumer spending. Inflation has continued to decline since its peak in June of 2022.

After posting its best first eight months of the year since 2003, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index struggled in the past few days. Nancy believes that investors should remain overweight tech and add on weakness. Her favorite stocks in the space include Broadcom AVGO, Microsoft MSFT and Oracle ORCL.

One of the biggest concerns for investors lately is China's economic slowdown. Nancy thinks China may surprise to the upside as pessimism appears overdone. Among the names reliant on China for growth that she likes are Starbucks SBUX and Lululemon Athletica ( LULU ).

The newly launched Laffer Tengler Equity Income ETF TGLR is actively managed by Nancy and invests in high-quality, large-cap stocks that have strong earnings and dividend growth potential. Its holding include Chevron CVX and Apple AAPL as well as stocks mentioned above.

The second edition of Nancy’s book, “The Women's Guide to Successful Investing” is coming out later this month. It demonstrates how women can develop the knowledge and skills required to accumulate wealth and build an investment portfolio for the long term.

