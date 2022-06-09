Technology

Why Investors Should Focus on Cash-Rich Stocks & ETFs

Contributor
Neena Mishra Zacks
Published

Investors believe that “cash is king” in the current environment of surging inflation, rising rates, and a potential economic slowdown. Therefore, ETFs that focus on cash-rich companies have seen a lot of interest from investors this year.

Per legendary investor Warren Buffett, free cash flow or the cash remaining after a company has paid expenses, interest, taxes, and long-term investments, is the most important valuation metric. Buffett loves companies that generate more cash than they need to run their businesses.

The Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) selects 100 US companies with strong cash flows and healthy balance sheets, from the Russell 1000 index. It has over $6.4 billion in assets. Valero Energy (VLO)  and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are its top holdings.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) selects developed-market large-cap companies that can continue to pay consistent dividends, through free cash flow yield and dividend yield screens. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are its top holdings.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) holds five “cash cow” ETFs in equal weights. To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW): ETF Research Reports

Pacer Us Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ): ETF Research Reports

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVX XOM OXY VLO GCOW COWZ HERD

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular