Why Investors Should Consider Retaining MPLX Stock for Now

What’s Favoring the Stock?

Being a leading midstream energy player, MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations. This is because shippers contract midstream assets for the long term. Thus, their business model is relatively low-risk, indicating less exposure to oil and gas price, and volume risks.

The partnership’s assets involve a network of pipelines that carry crude oil and refined products. It also generates cashflows from fuel distribution operations. In the prolific supply basins in the United States, MPLX has natural gas and natural gas liquids’ processing and fractionation facilities. Apart from gauging low-carbon opportunities, MPLX is banking on several organic growth projects.

Strong and stable operations back the partnership to persistently grow its distributable cash flow (DCF). In 2022, the partnership generated $5 billion in DCF, higher than the year-ago level of $4.8 billion. Also, distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX increased 4.8% year over year to $1,268 million in the first quarter.

Backed by its stable and growing business, the partnership is committed to returning capital to unitholders. In the first quarter, it paid out more than $821 million of capital to unitholders through distributions and unit repurchases.

Thus, MPLX stock appears to be a solid bet based on strong fundamentals and compelling business prospects.

Risks

MPLX has a significantly higher exposure to debt capital than composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, increasing expenses related to operations is hurting the bottom line.

