Why Investors Should Consider Holding Imperial Oil Stock Now

Imperial Oil Limited IMO, a significant player in Canada’s energy sector, is renowned for its involvement in the exploration, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. As a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, IMO not only plays a vital role within Canada’s energy industry but also holds a strong position on the global stage. The company’s diverse operations span upstream exploration, downstream refining and an expanding chemicals division, highlighting its comprehensive presence in the energy market.

From oil sands extraction to refining and chemical production, Calgary-based integrated oil and gas company is an essential contributor to both Canada’s economic growth and North America's energy infrastructure. Given its substantial scale and impact, the company is closely followed by investors who recognize its influence on the sector.

However, with such a prominent position comes both opportunities and risks. While the oil company boasts several strengths, there are potential challenges that could affect its performance moving forward.

Let us explore the key drivers behind the IMO stock’s strength and identify potential risks that investors should consider before making decisions.

What is Favoring the IMO Stock?

Record-Breaking Production Strengthens Revenue Stability: IMO reported its highest fourth-quarter production in 30 years, with an average of 460,000 barrels per day. This contributed to its record full-year production of 433,000 barrels per day, ensuring consistent revenue generation.



Image Source: Imperial Oil Limited

Strong operational performance at Kearl, which delivered its highest-ever annual production of 281,000 barrels per day, further supports the company’s long-term stability. Increased production levels allow IMO to capitalize on favorable crude pricing while offsetting inflationary cost pressures.

Dividend Growth Demonstrates Confidence in Financial Health: IMO increased quarterly dividend by 20% to 72 Canadian cents per share, marking the largest nominal increase in its history. This move reflects management’s confidence in its cash flow generation and long-term profitability. Over the past three years, IMO has returned C$16 billion to shareholders, making it one of the most shareholder-friendly energy stocks. With its robust balance sheet and low debt levels, the company is well-positioned to maintain and grow dividends even in volatile market conditions.

High-Quality Asset Base With Low Decline Rates: IMO’s oil sands operations at Kearl and Cold Lake have exceptionally low natural decline rates compared with conventional oil fields. Unlike shale production, which requires continuous drilling to maintain output, IMO’s assets can sustain high production levels with minimal reinvestment. This ensures long-term revenue stability and reduces capital expenditure needs, making the company an attractive option for investors looking for consistent cash flow generation in the energy sector.

Vertical Integration Provides Operational Stability: IMO operates across the entire oil value chain from upstream production to refining and fuel distribution. This vertical integration reduces reliance on external suppliers and protects the company from sudden price shocks in different parts of the oil market. If crude prices drop, IMO can still benefit from strong refining margins and if refining margins weaken, upstream earnings provide a buffer. This makes IMO a lower-risk investment compared with pure exploration or refining companies.

Potential for Reserve Expansion Through Technology: IMO is investing in advanced recovery techniques such as solvent-assisted SAGD at Cold Lake, which has already shown higher-than-expected production levels. These technological advancements could unlock additional reserves and extend the lifespan of existing fields, increasing the company’s resource base without requiring large-scale new developments. If successful, these methods could further improve IMO’s cost structure and long-term production outlook.

Potential Risks for the IMO Stock

Declining Net Income Raises Concerns About Growth: IMO reported a fourth-quarter 2024 net income of C$1.2 billion, down from C$1.4 billion in the prior year. While production increased, weaker commodity prices and refining margins weighed on overall profitability. Full-year revenues also declined slightly, highlighting the challenge of maintaining earnings growth in a volatile oil market. If oil prices remain under pressure or refining margins deteriorate further, IMO’s ability to sustain earnings growth could be at risk, making it a less attractive investment.

Refining Margins Under Pressure From Weaker Demand: Although IMO’s refining segment provides stability, margins weakened in the fourth quarter due to increased supply in the market. Synthetic crude oil realizations fell C$6.27 per barrel, indicating a weaker Synthetic/WTI spread. Additionally, petroleum product sales declined to 458,000 barrels per day, down from 476,000 barrels per day in the prior year. If demand for refined products weakens further or crack spreads narrow, IMO’s downstream earnings could face continued pressure, impacting overall profitability.

Dependence on Volatile Oil Prices Adds Uncertainty: IMO’s profitability is closely tied to crude oil prices, which are subject to geopolitical risks, OPEC+ production decisions and global economic conditions. A downturn in oil prices could significantly impact IMO’s earnings and cash flow, making it a riskier investment. While the company has strong cost controls, it remains exposed to broader market forces beyond control and any sustained decline in crude prices could hurt the stock’s performance.

Slower Growth Compared With U.S. Shale Producers: IMO’s oil sands production, while stable, lacks the rapid growth potential seen in U.S. shale basins. Shale producers can quickly ramp up production when oil prices rise, whereas oil sands projects require long lead times and high upfront costs. This makes the IMO stock less attractive for growth-focused investors seeking faster returns. If U.S. shale continues to expand, IMO may struggle to compete for investor capital.

Concerns Over Valuation: IMO’s current EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.81 is notably higher than the integrated Canadian Oil and Gas sub-industry average of 3.65, indicating a potential overvaluation. Compared with its peers, such as Suncor Energy SU and Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ, IMO is trading at a premium. This disparity raises questions about the sustainability of its current valuation, particularly if future earnings do not meet expectations, which could trigger a significant price correction.

One Year EV/EBITDA Performance: IMO vs. Canadian Integrated Oil & Gas Market



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Verdict for the IMO Stock

IMO has shown strong performance recently, with record-breaking production levels, which strengthens its revenue stability. The company’s operations at the Kearl oil sands site also contributed to its robust results. Imperial Oil’s decision to increase dividend by 20% reflects its confidence in financial health. Additionally, IMO’s low-decline oil sands assets and vertical integration provide further stability in a volatile market.

However, there are risks to consider, including declining net income, weakened refining margins in the most recent quarter and dependence on fluctuating oil prices. The company’s slower growth compared with U.S. shale producers and its current overvaluation relative to peers also raise concerns. With these factors in mind, while IMO shows potential, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

