Why Investors Should Consider 'Averaging Out'

These days, it seems that whenever I meet someone and tell them that I write about trading and investing, I get the same question, or a variation within the theme: “When is this market going to collapse?”

What is interesting to me is that despite the general assumption that it is a matter of “when” not “if” that is going to happen, very few people say that they are doing anything to protect against what they see as an inevitable correction or crash and those that say they are usually sold out completely a while back and are kicking themselves with every new high.

I understand why.

Inaction is usually because we are constantly told that trying to time the market is a bad idea, and in so many ways, it is. For one thing, investors invest for the long term, and looking back ten or twenty years from now, even what seems at the time like a massive move down will look like just a blip on the chart. Then there is the simple fact that no matter how illogical new highs may seem right now, stocks just keep going up.

Why sell, when that would have seemed logical for months, but doing so would have made you miss a 50% move up?

Panic selling is understandable too, given that during the bounce, there has been no shortage of people pointing out that the recovery in stocks has come at a time of massive unemployment, drastically reduced GDP and an economy dependent on government handouts for its very survival. If you listen to them, it is a wonder that anyone has any money in the market at all.

However, just because the last few months have punished those who overreacted doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t react at all. In fact, doing nothing right now could be the worst thing you can do because it puts you at risk of doing the absolute worst thing possible in the future: selling at the bottom. When a correction does come, the fact that you knew it was coming and did nothing gnaws at you until the pressure becomes unbearable. Then you sell after a significant drop and risk hitting the bottom. That makes no sense at all, of course, but it is human nature.

Doing something guards against that. It enables you to tell yourself that you saw this coming and took appropriate action, making it far less likely that you get squeezed out at a bad level.

That is why you might want to consider what I will call "averaging out" over the next few weeks.

If you google "averaging" in a stock market context, you will see results that concentrate on two things. The first is the trading technique, or if you ask me, mistake, of averaging a losing position. The logic there is along the lines that if you liked a stock at 50, you must love it at 30. There are all sorts of reasons that that is flawed logic, but all you really need to know is that averaging losers is the root cause of almost every infamous trading blowout, from Nick Leeson to the London Whale. If the “technique” can bust whole desks or even banks, why on earth do people think it is a good idea for you and me?

The second is a much more sensible strategy, of averaging available cash into the market. That is referred to as “dollar cost averaging” or averaging in. The idea here is that you cannot predict whether the market will go up or down over the next few months, so available cash should be deployed at regular, pre-set intervals. That way, if the market goes up, you are happy because you bought some before it did. And if it goes down, you are happy because you still have some cash to buy after the drop.

What I didn’t find when I googled the subject, though, was a reference to doing the opposite, selling some stocks at regular, preset intervals as a way of trimming your overall exposure. Basically, a plan for averaging out of stocks. In circumstances like these, however, with good reason to think that the market is stretched and with a possible catalyst for a correction in the election just a few months away, it might be a smart thing for investors to do.

The idea would be to designate a percentage of your investments that you want to liquidate, then divide that by the number of weeks to the election, which is currently seven. So, if you wanted to move to around twenty percent cash, you wouldn’t just sell twenty percent of your stocks immediately, you would sell three percent per week for the next seven weeks, say on every Monday.

It is the same psychological approach as dollar cost averaging, only in reverse. If you sell a small amount today and the market is higher next Monday, great! You only sold a tiny amount. If, however, it is lower, great -- you sold some before it dropped.

Emotions are the enemy of good investing decisions and averaging out enables you to control them. As we continue to hover around record highs despite being in the midst of the worst economy for a decade, and as an election that promises to be contentious and the result of which will quite possibly be disputed approaches, that is probably a good idea.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.