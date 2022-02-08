Why Investors Should be Keen on Legal Tech

Sam Kidd, CEO & Co-Founder, LawVu

In a world where it seems increasingly harder to discover greenfield opportunities, one has been sitting right under our noses the whole time - legal tech.

When we think of large, productivity-focused technology companies, Salesforce, Zoom, Slack and SAP immediately come to mind, as they provide real workflow innovations to departments, helping them to operate at peak performance. Yet these powerhouses leave one department primarily untouched - legal.

Legal is the last frontier in the enterprise to fully adopt a standard technology platform to augment the way they work and the way they interact with the rest of the company.

While the ongoing pandemic and continued remote work has impacted more office workers, in-house legal teams are quickly becoming one of the most collaborative pieces in any organization. A critical skill of an effective in-house team has always been to find ways to access the “right” information - the most current, accurate and complete - both on a macro level and a micro level. On a macro level, elements such as strategic direction, major projects, and company performance and key indicators of success, while individual business unit projects, team compositions, and staff movements are more micro level aspects. They are then tasked with communicating these diverse pieces to the broader legal team, ensuring the right work is getting done, with the right context.

There are few areas of a modern business not impacted by nuanced regional legislations which are shaping everything from privacy, IP to broad corporate governance. With legal teams at the center of this complexity, legal technology is becoming central to the way they connect, collaborate and mitigate risk across a business.

The category of legal tech is not exactly new, yet the need for an updated, more innovative way of both working collaboratively and increasing business complexity have led to a renewed land grab for technology providers and investors alike. The difference this time is twofold: firstly, new legal tech is focused on in-house legal teams, instead of solely on law firms; secondly, instead of task-based point solutions, we are seeing the rise of legal workspaces which provide collaboration, automation, and intuitiveness in a single unified system - all of which is necessary to support the vastly different workflows of in-house legal professionals.

As companies fight to keep their competitive edge, speed of operating is key, and in many organizations, the legal department is often a bottleneck and a cost centre; and a necessary one at that, as many companies require a legal team. Technology can play a massive part in helping to remove friction in the system, speed up transactions, and help the business to self-serve with deliverables such as NDAs and sales contracts.

The shifting external and internal tasks of many in-house legal teams can also lead to burnout, or mass employee exits, which are prevalent within today’s Great Resignation. So long as legal teams continue to leverage legacy productivity tools or generic based systems, the higher chance they will have of burnout, or worse, a legal calamity.

Just as the way you wouldn’t operate a sales team without a platform such as Salesforce, nor should you operate an in-house legal department without a connected, collaborative, and secure legal workspace.

LawVu is a legal tech startup for in-house legal teams.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.