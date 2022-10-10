Why Investors Should be Cautious During a Big Week for Stocks

This is going to be a huge week for traders, but for the same reasons that is true, investors should probably go in with the intention of sitting on their hands and adopting a “wait and see” approach. Over the last couple of months, the market has fallen into a pattern of waiting and reacting; waiting for news and data, then reacting to each announcement or event individually. That has led to a confusing whipsaw effect on stocks, with big swings in both directions, creating an emotional roller coaster for investors.

That makes it difficult to make, and stick to, the kind of long-term strategy that investing calls for (trading, on the other hand, is about very short-term moves).

The early indications are that this week will bring more of the same, but with arguably the two most important data releases of the month. With the beginning of earnings season on the docket, its importance is likely to be even more exaggerated. The problem, though, is that even if there is good news, it is hard to see how the overall impact will be positive for stocks.

The September Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday and Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday will give us inflation data for last month, six months after the Fed started to hike rates. Psychologically, that half a year period is important. Everyone knows that changes in monetary policy take time to filter into the data, but if there is no real improvement in underlying inflation in input prices, PPI, or retail prices, CPI, after six months, it will only serve to underline the difficulty of the task ahead.

Should there be any signs of moderation in inflationary pressure, it will no doubt produce a relief rally of sorts. But that won’t change the fact that inflation is here, and the Fed remains committed to battling it until a clear trend of better numbers is seen. If it has taken six months for any improvement to show, the bears will say, how much longer will we be in a rising rate environment?

In that context, one month’s data, even if it is encouraging, won’t lead to a complete change of heart in a market that is running scared.

The optimist in me says that maybe the start of earnings season will change that. Earnings are often supportive of the market because analysts habitually underestimate corporate performance. On average, well over two thirds of S&P 500 companies beat expectations for EPS every quarter and, given that those always-low estimates are baked into pricing, beats can prompt some buying. However, this quarter, last quarter’s EPS won’t be the market’s focus.

Traders and investors are looking to earnings reports for clues about what the future holds, instead of to get information on what happened over the last three months. In this environment, it is hard to see how CEOs and CFOs are going to be optimistic, given the at best uncertain outlook for Q4 2022 and early 2023. They have a legitimate reason to be cautious and most will likely take the opportunity to offer a preemptive excuse for any poor results that may be coming. Even positive news will probably be couched in a negative, with phrases along the lines of, "holding up well in difficult conditions" likely to be a theme.

Out of context, both inflation data and earnings could be positive, but part of the problem is that the market is right now looking for bad news. Fear is in the air. When that is the case, even good news can be parsed for bad, and sustained positive reactions in the stock market are unlikely. That is why, while there will be plenty of trading opportunities as the numbers come out, cash is the investor’s friend right now. Holding onto it until not just the numbers but also the sentiment changes is the prudent thing to do.

