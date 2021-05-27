Why Investors Should Be Bullish on Beyond Meat

In today's video, I look at Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) and share a few reasons why investors should be bullish on this growth stock.

Two reasons to be bullish on Beyond Meat

For the first quarter of 2021, Beyond Meat saw 11.4% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth despite the domestic foodservice segment being down 26% YOY. The reduction in the restaurant business drives the decrease in the foodservice segment, and Beyond Meat should see stronger results as restaurants begin to reopen domestically and internationally. Looking through Beyond Meat's investor relations press release, the company has announced numerous partnerships. To name a few, in the past three months it has increased its products in Walmart , partnered up with Pizza Hut Canada and Carl's Jr., announced major retail expansions throughout Europe, and opened up a manufacturing facility in China.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

