Why Investors Should Be Bullish on General Motors Even as U.S. Sales Slip

Key Points

General Motors is pivoting into energy storage to help offset substantial EV losses.

The automaker is currently the top-selling truck and SUV manufacturer in the U.S.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors ›

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is not having an easy time selling electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. Once again, second-quarter U.S. sales were dragged down by EVs, with the company posting a 4.2% drop to just under 715,000 vehicles. As federal incentives fall by the wayside and demand for EVs hits a wall domestically, GM is focusing on other aspects of the business to pick up the slack.

GM has one newer revenue engine that could have an outsize impact on the company's financials. Recently, the automaker pivoted into energy storage. Energy storage demand is exploding around the country as AI data centers continue to put immense pressure on the grid. GM can easily pivot many of its existing assets into this initiative.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The energy storage market is expanding rapidly, making this a smart move for GM. The total addressable market could reach at least $250 billion by the early 2030s, according to research.

GM's EVs may be struggling, but it's also still the top-selling automaker of SUVs and trucks. The strong traditional combustion-engine business, combined with the pivot into energy, makes GM a compelling buy for long-term investors as the stock is relatively inexpensive right now.

The automaker's energy strategy won't be a short-term win. Investors will need patience and a longer time horizon to really see the fruits of the endeavor. GM's stock is down more than 5% in 2026, and its forward P/E ratio is in the single digits, so for those bullish on sustained energy demand through the next decade, now could be the right time to buy and hold General Motors stock.

Should you buy stock in General Motors right now?

Before you buy stock in General Motors, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and General Motors wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 9, 2026.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.