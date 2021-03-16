Why Investors Should be Broadening Their Horizons

Markets, and the stock market in particular, are frequently criticized for being too focused on the short-term. That criticism generally applies to the tendency of traders and even investors to look forward only to the next quarter’s earnings, but it could also be applied to the way some people look back. Most people’s idea of chart research, for example, involves looking at the 1-year chart. The majority of investors and swing traders consider that far enough back, and even if they are traders focused on the short-term who start with a 1 or 5-minute chart, they derive long-term context only from the 1-year picture in most cases.

Normally, that isn’t a problem, but the word “normally” doesn’t apply to the last year. And yet, a lot of people are still pointing to a 1-year chart that covers the most extraordinary year in living memory, and drawing conclusions from it.

You don’t need me to tell you that it has been an exceptional year. In fact, I would say that it is the most unusual year I have ever experienced, and I have made a living in and around markets for nearly four decades. I have known exceptional days and weeks: After all, I worked on a GBP desk in a forex dealing room during Black Wednesday when the Bank of England, after weeks of propping up the currency, abandoned it to market forces, and through the so-called “tech wreck” at the beginning of the century, and through countless other collapses and recoveries.

Still, when talking about a year's time, I have seen nothing like we have witnessed over the last year. I have seen the kind of drop we saw last year, but never a bounce back so rapid and complete. On several occasions, as things were collapsing, I pointed out that stocks would bounce back, but not even I thought it would be this rapid.

Because of that, the current 1-year chart for a lot of securities can be extremely misleading.

One of the best examples is something that has been in the news a lot recently: Longer-term Treasuries. If we look at the 1-year chart for TLT, an ETF that tracks the price of Treasuries with maturities over 20 years, it is easy to see why some people got so worried by recent moves:

That looks like a massive selloff, right? Well, as compared to where we were just under a year ago, it is. But what happens if we broaden out the chart and look at a 10-year time period?

Keep in mind that this means a rise in yields, as bond yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

When we look at the 10-year chart, it becomes pretty clear that the anomaly was not the drop that we have seen over the last year so much as the 60% or so increase in Treasury prices that started at the end of 2018. What looks like a massive selloff on the 1-year chart looks much more like a return to normality when viewed in the context of five years of price action, and that return still has further to go. Given that we are talking about bonds with at least 20-year maturities, I know which I think is more indicative of the real situation.

And yet, as the yield on long dated Treasuries returned to something approaching normal levels, there were plenty of people who would show you the 1-year chart and tell you that disaster was imminent. Since when have we been afraid of normal?

The same can be said of the charts for some individual stocks, too, with some good examples in cyclical things like mining and energy. Take a look at the 1 and 10-year charts for Exxon Mobil (XOM), first the 1-year and then the 10-year:

The 1-year, on top, would have you believe that XOM is way overbought and that a major correction was coming soon. The 10-year, on the other hand, clearly shows a bullish “W” pattern, with the drop to the double low being the unusual move rather than the recovery.

My point here isn’t that XOM is a buy, nor that Treasury yields will continue higher. In fact, there are specific reasons why those things may not happen. The world is shifting away from fossil fuels in the first case and, in the second, the Fed is still buying bonds. However, it is impossible to assess the real impact of either of those things, let alone predict the future, when you are looking only at a chart that covers one of the most unusual periods of market history with massive distortions.

So, do yourself a favor and, at least for as long as a 1-year chart covers an exceptional time, broaden your horizons when researching a stock.

