Why Investors Should Avoid Triton International (TRTN) Now

Triton International Limited ( TRTN ) is currently mired in multiple headwinds, which we believe, have made it an unimpressive investment option.

Let’s delve deeper.

Southward Earnings Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current year has been revised 7.1% downward, over the past 60 days. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

An Underperformer: Triton stock has declined 6.8% in a year’s time compared with its industry’s 3.6% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Weak Zacks Rank: Triton currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or #5 (Strong Sell) does not offer attractive investment opportunities.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which TRTN belongs, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195 (of 250 plus groups). Such an unfavorable rank places TRTN in the bottom 22% of the Zacks industries.

Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to. A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Other Headwinds: Triton International's bottom-line growth is being limited by high administrative expenses. The increase was a substantial 10.9% year over year in 2021. Administrative expenses increased in 2022 as well, leading to a 3.7% uptick in operating costs.

In the event of operating expenses continuing to rise in the coming quarters, the bottom-line growth is likely to be severely hampered, which in turn might hurt the stock.

TRTN’s total debt-to-equity ratio is very high. The ratio exceeds 100 (in percentage terms). A high ratio indicates that the company is heavily reliant on debt to finance its growth.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings ( CPA ) and GATX Corporation ( GATX ).

Copa Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CPA's focus on its cargo segment is very encouraging. In fourth-quarter 2022, cargo and mail revenues jumped 69% to $27.09 million, owing to higher cargo volumes and yields.

For first-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 302.9% and 40.6% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

GATX Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is a huge positive for GATX. Management expects recovery in the North American railcar leasing market to continue in 2023.

For full-year 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 10.5% growth on a year-over-year basis.



