Why Investors Should Avoid Air Transport Services (ATSG) Now

Air Transport Services ( ATSG ) is currently mired in multiple headwinds, which we believe, have made it an unimpressive investment option.

Let’s delve deeper

Southward Earnings Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current-quarter and current year has been revised 3.5% and 22.3% downward, respectively, over the past 60 days. The unfavorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

An Underperformer: Air Transport Services stock has declined 32.9% in a year’s time compared with its industry’s 4.3% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Weak Zacks Rank and Style Score: Air Transport Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Moreover, ATSG’s current Growth Score of C highlights its unattractiveness. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which ATSG belongs, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184 (of 250 plus groups). Such an unfavorable rank places ATSG in the bottom 26% of the Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Other Headwinds: Air Transport Services reported lower-than-expected earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Moreover, management issued a dim EPS guidance for 2023 which is in the range of $1.85-$2. In 2022, ATSG's adjusted earnings per share was $2.28.

The downbeat guidance for 2023 was due to headwinds like inflation-related woes, reduced ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance & insurance) services operations and higher interest costs.

The increase in expenses on fuel due to the current oil price surge is hurting ATSG's bottom line. Evidently, operating costs increased 24.8% in 2022 with fuel expenses rising 58.7%. ATSG’s debt load is bothersome too.

ATSG is highly leveraged. Evidently, its debt-to- equity ratio is nearly 1. A high debt-to-equity ratio indicates that the company depends primarily on debt to finance its growth.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings ( CPA ) and GATX Corporation ( GATX ).

Copa Holdings currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CPA's focus on its cargo segment is very encouraging. In fourth-quarter 2022, cargo and mail revenues jumped 69% to $27.09 million, owing to higher cargo volumes and yields.

For first-quarter and full-year 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register 302.9% and 40.6% growth, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

GATX Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is a huge positive for GATX. Management expects recovery in the North American railcar leasing market to continue in 2023.

For full-year 2023, GATX’s earnings are expected to register 10.5% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GATX Corporation (GATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.