Why Investors Punished Chewy Stock on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) wasn't much of a treat for shareholders on Thursday. Shares of the pet food and products company sank by nearly 2% as the market reacted to the fiscal third-quarter report that it published after hours on Wednesday. That bucked the trend of the wider market, as the S&P 500 index rose by 0.8% on the day.

Chewy missed on both the top and bottom lines

For the quarter, which ended Oct. 29, Chewy's net sales came in at $2.74 billion. This was 8% higher than in the same period of 2022, but didn't quite reach the average analyst estimate of $2.76 billion.

The same applied to Chewy's GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net loss, which was nearly $36 million ($0.08 per share), compared to a profit of $2.3 million in the prior-year period. Prognosticators following the stock had been collectively modeling for a narrower loss of $0.06 per share.

Despite the double miss, the company's management waxed positive about the quarter. CEO Sumit Singh said that Chewy gained market share during the period, and posted better growth than the low-single-digit percentage increases of its rivals.

Net sales guidance also fell short

Chewy also proffered net sales guidance for both its fiscal fourth quarter and the entirety of fiscal 2023. Management anticipates that for the year, net sales will amount to between $11.08 billion and $11.10 billion. That's a reduction from its previous guidance range, and notably short of the consensus analyst forecast of $11.25 billion.

Separately, Chewy also announced a major C-suite transition. It is appointing veteran executive David Reeder as its CFO, effective on Feb. 14. Reeder will replace current interim CFO Stacy Bowman, who is to continue in her role as chief accounting officer.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chewy right now?

Before you buy stock in Chewy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Chewy wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has nearly quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 7, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.