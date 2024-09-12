Why Investors Plowed Into Viking Therapeutics Stock Today

For the second day in a row, a pundit's take on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) helped push the biotech's share price higher. It was this rather than inherent news from the company that added more than 3% to said price, a gain that handily beat the S&P 500 index's 0.8% increase.

Thumbs-up from bullish pundit

The latest analyst to weigh in on Viking's prospects was Morgan Stanley's Michael Ulz, who early Thursday morning published a new research note on the now-prominent biotech. Ulz is unquestionably a Viking bull, as his recommendation on the stock is overweight (read: buy) at a relatively high $105 per-share price target -- 67% above the stock's latest closing price.

These days, investors are eager for news of the company's VK2735 investigational obesity drug. If successful, this treatment should compete quite effectively with similar medications commercialized by Denmark-based Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) and American company Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), not least because it is administered orally. That makes it much easier to take than Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, since both work by injection.

Like other analysts, Ulz pointed to VK2735's solid performance in relatively early clinical testing as a major reason to be optimistic about the future of its developer.

Roche in recovery

Viking's investigational drug is looking especially promising these days following news of a rival's stumbles. Earlier this week, Roche Holdings reported that its pipeline weight-loss treatment produced notable side effects in the lab. VK2735 has, by contrast, been found to be well-tolerated by patients so far.

Should you invest $1,000 in Viking Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Viking Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viking Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $716,375!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk and Roche Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.