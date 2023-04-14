Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Utilities Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Dominion Energy?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Dominion Energy (D) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.13 a share 21 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 5, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.13 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.11 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of +1.8%. Investors should also know that D is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

D is part of a big group of Utilities stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) as well.

Slated to report earnings on May 4, 2023, Clean Energy Fuels holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is -$0.01 a share 20 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clean Energy Fuels is -$0.02, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +40%.

D and CLNE's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

