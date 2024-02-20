Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Genco Shipping & Trading?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.41 a share one day away from its upcoming earnings release on February 21, 2024.

GNK has an Earnings ESP figure of +11.82%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.41 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37. Genco Shipping & Trading is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

GNK is one of just a large database of Transportation stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Union Pacific (UNP).

Union Pacific is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on April 18, 2024. UNP's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.51 a share 58 days from its next earnings release.

For Union Pacific, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 is +0.01%.

GNK and UNP's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

