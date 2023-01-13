Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider American Airlines?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. American Airlines (AAL) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.63 a share, just 13 days from its upcoming earnings release on January 26, 2023.

American Airlines' Earnings ESP sits at +5.86%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.63 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60. AAL is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

AAL is just one of a large group of Transportation stocks with a positive ESP figure. JetBlue Airways (JBLU) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on January 26, 2023, JetBlue Airways holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.20 a share 13 days from its next quarterly update.

For JetBlue Airways, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 is +19.12%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, AAL and JBLU could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

