Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider TJX?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. TJX (TJX) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.78 a share, just six days from its upcoming earnings release on August 16, 2023.

TJX's Earnings ESP sits at +2.63%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.78 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76. TJX is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TJX is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

BJ's Restaurants is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on October 19, 2023. BJRI's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.03 a share 70 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Restaurants is $0.02, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +41.67%.

TJX and BJRI's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

Zacks Investment Research

