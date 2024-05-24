Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Kohl's?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Kohl's (KSS) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.08 a share, just six days from its upcoming earnings release on May 30, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.08 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.04 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Kohl's has an Earnings ESP of +85.06%. Investors should also know that KSS is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

KSS is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Texas Roadhouse (TXRH).

Slated to report earnings on July 25, 2024, Texas Roadhouse holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.64 a share 62 days from its next quarterly update.

For Texas Roadhouse, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 is +1.69%.

KSS and TXRH's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

