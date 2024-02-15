Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Foot Locker?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Foot Locker (FL) earns a #3 (Hold) 20 days from its next quarterly earnings release on March 6, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.42 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.42 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.34 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Foot Locker has an Earnings ESP of +23.27%. Investors should also know that FL is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FL is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Home Depot (HD) as well.

Home Depot, which is readying to report earnings on February 20, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.84 a share, and HD is five days out from its next earnings report.

Home Depot's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2.75% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76.

FL and HD's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

