Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Costco?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Costco (COST) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.62 a share 14 days away from its upcoming earnings release on December 14, 2023.

COST has an Earnings ESP figure of +5.23%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.62 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44. Costco is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

COST is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. Starbucks (SBUX) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Slated to report earnings on February 1, 2024, Starbucks holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.96 a share 63 days from its next quarterly update.

For Starbucks, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95 is +0.82%.

COST and SBUX's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

