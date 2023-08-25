Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Darden Restaurants?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Darden Restaurants (DRI) earns a #2 (Buy) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.73 a share, just 27 days from its upcoming earnings release on September 21, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.73 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.72 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Darden Restaurants has an Earnings ESP of +0.72%. Investors should also know that DRI is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DRI is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Ulta Beauty is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on December 7, 2023. ULTA's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $5.26 a share 104 days from its next earnings release.

For Ulta Beauty, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.25 is +0.19%.

DRI and ULTA's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

