Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Dick's Sporting Goods?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.80 a share, just seven days from its upcoming earnings release on August 22, 2023.

DKS has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.13%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.80 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75. Dick's Sporting Goods is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DKS is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Wayfair (W).

Wayfair is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 2, 2023. W's Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.43 a share 79 days from its next earnings release.

For Wayfair, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.52 is +16.01%.

DKS and W's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

