Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Walmart?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Walmart (WMT) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.54 a share, just one day from its upcoming earnings release on February 21, 2023.

Walmart's Earnings ESP sits at +1.83%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.54 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. WMT is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

WMT is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Domino's Pizza is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 23, 2023. DPZ's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.93 a share three days from its next earnings release.

For Domino's Pizza, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 is +0.2%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, WMT and DPZ could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

