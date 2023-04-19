Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Enterprise Products Partners?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) 13 days from its next quarterly earnings release on May 2, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.62 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $0.62 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.60 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Enterprise Products Partners has an Earnings ESP of +3.05%. Investors should also know that EPD is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

EPD is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Sunoco LP (SUN).

Sunoco LP is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on May 2, 2023. SUN's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.23 a share 13 days from its next earnings release.

For Sunoco LP, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 is +3.95%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, EPD and SUN could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.