Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider HF Sinclair ?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. HF Sinclair (DINO) earns a #3 (Hold) eight days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 24, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.63 a share.

DINO has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.21%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $3.63 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.59. HF Sinclair is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DINO is just one of a large group of Oils and Energy stocks with a positive ESP figure. ProPetro Holding (PUMP) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

ProPetro Holding, which is readying to report earnings on February 21, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.41 a share, and PUMP is five days out from its next earnings report.

ProPetro Holding's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +21.3% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, DINO and PUMP could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

