Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Marathon Petroleum?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.42 a share seven days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 30, 2024.

MPC has an Earnings ESP figure of +2.21%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.42 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36. Marathon Petroleum is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MPC is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Exxon Mobil is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 2, 2024. XOM's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.23 a share 10 days from its next earnings release.

For Exxon Mobil, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 is +0.48%.

MPC and XOM's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

