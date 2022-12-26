Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Halliburton?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Halliburton (HAL) holds a #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.68 a share 29 days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 24, 2023.

Halliburton's Earnings ESP sits at +1.66%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.68 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66. HAL is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

HAL is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Cheniere Energy (LNG) as well.

Cheniere Energy, which is readying to report earnings on February 23, 2023, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $5.50 a share, and LNG is 59 days out from its next earnings report.

Cheniere Energy's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +32.11% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16.

HAL and LNG's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

