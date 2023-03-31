Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Teladoc?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Teladoc (TDOC) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.49 a share 26 days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 26, 2023.

By taking the percentage difference between the -$0.49 Most Accurate Estimate and the -$0.50 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Teladoc has an Earnings ESP of +3.44%. Investors should also know that TDOC is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TDOC is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Merck (MRK) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Merck is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on April 27, 2023. MRK's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.55 a share 27 days from its next earnings release.

For Merck, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 is +8.61%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TDOC and MRK could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

