Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Medical Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Merck?

Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill. Merck (MRK) earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.15 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on April 25, 2024.

MRK has an Earnings ESP figure of +1.63%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.15 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12. Merck is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

MRK is just one of a large group of Medical stocks with a positive ESP figure. Exact Sciences (EXAS) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Exact Sciences is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on May 14, 2024. EXAS' Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$0.47 a share 49 days from its next earnings release.

Exact Sciences' Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +5.05% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.50.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MRK and EXAS could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

